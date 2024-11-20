Sign up
Photo 1824
For Sarah
This is in the churchyard I walk through on my way to my sewing group. I noticed today that Moss has grown into the grooves in the stone, picking out the inscription. Rest easy, Sarah.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Angela
ace
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
1825
photos
17
followers
22
following
500% complete
View this month »
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998B
Taken
20th November 2024 1:53pm
