Previous
Next
For Sarah by angelar
Photo 1824

For Sarah

This is in the churchyard I walk through on my way to my sewing group. I noticed today that Moss has grown into the grooves in the stone, picking out the inscription. Rest easy, Sarah.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Angela

ace
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
500% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact