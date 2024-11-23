Previous
Joy by angelar
Photo 1827

Joy

Rubbish photo but a lovely morning for me watching ceilidh's joy at chasing snowballs for the 1st time this winter
23rd November 2024

Angela

I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
