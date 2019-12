Sticciano

Still drizzling and the hills are covered in fog. Here in Tuscany are many small villages on the top of a hill, some better kept then others. Sticciano is one of the pretty ones, most of the houses have been nicely restored and turned into Holliday homes. A nice restaurant with the most stunning view, is a insider tip, for summer dining al fresco. But summer is far away and almost all houses are shut and locked down. It’s rather a sad sight, especially in the rain.