Hanging on by angelikavr
292 / 365

Hanging on

When I opened 365 this morning and seen all those wonderful comments a fav’s, on the cauliflower, I knew that 2020 will become a very good year. Thank you all so munch!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Angelika van Rooyen

I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as "my" project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
