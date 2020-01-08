Previous
Peeking through the door by angelikavr
299 / 365

Peeking through the door

The lady in the picture got me by surprise, I could hear her clacking down the road in a big stride, by the time I was ready to pushed the trigger, she was almost gone.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Angelika van Rooyen

ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
