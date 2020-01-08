Sign up
Peeking through the door
The lady in the picture got me by surprise, I could hear her clacking down the road in a big stride, by the time I was ready to pushed the trigger, she was almost gone.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
8th January 2020 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
street
,
out
,
looking
