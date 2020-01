End of its glory

My Poinsettia is loosing its leaves. Every year I buy one of this so so wonderful red and green Poinsettias for Christmas but I have never succeed, to keep it for more then three month. I have moved it out of the living room into a cooler and sunny place, it seems to be a bit more happy there but still loosing some leaves. I wonder if they are made to last longer in the European climate. I have seen them as big shrubs in South Africa and Teneriffa but here, after Christmas they are all gone :(