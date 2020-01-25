Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
316 / 365
I raked up some radishes
The farm shop had this lovely red coloured, fresh radishes today, I couldn’t resist, it looked like spring is near.
They where great for photography but the taste is pretty watery, still to early, not spring yet!
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
367
photos
98
followers
71
following
86% complete
View this month »
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
Latest from all albums
311
50
312
313
51
314
315
316
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
25th January 2020 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
studio
,
vegetable
,
radishes
Meghan Young
I love the colors and composition. Fav
January 25th, 2020
Diana
ace
Love how you raked them up!
January 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close