I raked up some radishes by angelikavr
I raked up some radishes

The farm shop had this lovely red coloured, fresh radishes today, I couldn’t resist, it looked like spring is near.
They where great for photography but the taste is pretty watery, still to early, not spring yet!
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Angelika van Rooyen

@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
Meghan Young
I love the colors and composition. Fav
January 25th, 2020  
Diana ace
Love how you raked them up!
January 25th, 2020  
