A pile of rust
I like the colour of rust, the late afternoon sun made the colour real vibrant. Much better on black.
29th January 2020
Angelika van Rooyen
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
2
365
X-T3
29th January 2020 3:40pm
life
bars
rust
still
