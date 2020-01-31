Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
322 / 365
Studying
Finally the book for my new camera has arrived, so much to learn. I have only arrived on page 50 from 400 :)
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
374
photos
100
followers
72
following
88% complete
View this month »
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Latest from all albums
316
317
318
319
320
52
321
322
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
31st January 2020 6:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close