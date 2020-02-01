Sign up
Puntarelle
Puntarelle or cicoria di catalogna or cicoria asparago is a variant of chicory. The heads are characterized by an elongated shape (about 40–50 cm), light green stems and dandelion shaped leaves. Puntarelle shoots have a pleasantly bitter taste.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
318
319
320
52
321
322
53
323
Tags
studio
,
vegetable
,
puntarelle
