Puntarelle by angelikavr
323 / 365

Puntarelle

Puntarelle or cicoria di catalogna or cicoria asparago is a variant of chicory. The heads are characterized by an elongated shape (about 40–50 cm), light green stems and dandelion shaped leaves. Puntarelle shoots have a pleasantly bitter taste.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Angelika van Rooyen

