325 / 365
Tree nest
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
1
1
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
89% complete
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
320
52
321
322
53
323
324
325
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
29th January 2020 4:25pm
Tags
for2020
Nina Ganci
dramatic impact in b/w
fav
February 3rd, 2020
