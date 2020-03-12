Early morning walk ...

Very windy morning and a roaring sea, I love it. The noice, the salty air, the strong wind, it has a liberating effect on me, it feels fresh and clear.

Thank you all for the lovely comments in the past weeks. I have been a bit absent, to many things have happened. First I was happy to see my kids, then worried with the flu (remember I come from Italy) and now I am stuck and cant go back home. Interesting three weeks!

Thank you so much, all your comments mean a lot to me, they help so much, to become a better photographer. Thanks :)