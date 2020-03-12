Previous
Next
Early morning walk ... by angelikavr
363 / 365

Early morning walk ...

Very windy morning and a roaring sea, I love it. The noice, the salty air, the strong wind, it has a liberating effect on me, it feels fresh and clear.
Thank you all for the lovely comments in the past weeks. I have been a bit absent, to many things have happened. First I was happy to see my kids, then worried with the flu (remember I come from Italy) and now I am stuck and cant go back home. Interesting three weeks!
Thank you so much, all your comments mean a lot to me, they help so much, to become a better photographer. Thanks :)
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Angelika van Rooyen

ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise