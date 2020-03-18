Previous
Next
Cupboard ornament by angelikavr
Photo 369

Cupboard ornament

18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Angelika van Rooyen

ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
lovely play with shapes, light and shadow! Where are you now?
March 18th, 2020  
Angelika van Rooyen ace
I am in Munich, arrived on Monday night!
March 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise