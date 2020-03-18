Sign up
Photo 369
Cupboard ornament
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
Junko Y
ace
lovely play with shapes, light and shadow! Where are you now?
March 18th, 2020
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
I am in Munich, arrived on Monday night!
March 18th, 2020
