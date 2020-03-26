Sign up
Photo 377
Getting bored
Baking bread sticks!
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
5
0
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
432
photos
107
followers
73
following
103% complete
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
26th March 2020 2:01pm
Tags
food
,
down
,
bread
,
look
,
sticks
Joan Robillard
ace
Yummy
March 26th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
I’ve never seen such pretty breadsticks. Hope they tasted as good as they look.
March 26th, 2020
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@shutterbug49
They do :)
March 26th, 2020
Dustyloup
They're lovely. They remind me of French fries I used to have as a kid
March 26th, 2020
Mariana Visser
Looking very good
March 26th, 2020
