The door

I haven’t been outside for a while, just a quick visit to the supermarket. In my friends little house is not so much to photograph but with the sun coming in at l late afternoon, I always find an object to photograph. I love that special light, it casts wonderful shadows and those bright patches of light, today it was the door, which caught my eye.

Today I want to say thank you for your lovely comments, they brighten up those monotone days.

I hope every one is in good health, keep safe and well, don’t forget to stay positive :)