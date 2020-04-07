Previous
The door by angelikavr
Photo 389

The door

I haven’t been outside for a while, just a quick visit to the supermarket. In my friends little house is not so much to photograph but with the sun coming in at l late afternoon, I always find an object to photograph. I love that special light, it casts wonderful shadows and those bright patches of light, today it was the door, which caught my eye.
Today I want to say thank you for your lovely comments, they brighten up those monotone days.
I hope every one is in good health, keep safe and well, don’t forget to stay positive :)
Angelika van Rooyen

I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
