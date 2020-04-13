Previous
Burst into bloom by angelikavr
Burst into bloom

13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Angelika van Rooyen

ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
Etienne ace
I like how you managed to get the shapes of the flower defined by the light and shadows in the leaves.
April 13th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 13th, 2020  
