Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 395
Burst into bloom
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
451
photos
111
followers
74
following
108% complete
View this month »
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
Latest from all albums
389
390
391
392
393
56
394
395
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
13th April 2020 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
tulip
,
top
,
from
Etienne
ace
I like how you managed to get the shapes of the flower defined by the light and shadows in the leaves.
April 13th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close