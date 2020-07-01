Sign up
Photo 399
Friendship
Back in Italy since 10 days, all good!
July 1. a good date to start up again, it will be a big challenge to get back into the routine!
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Angelika van Rooyen
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
Tags
b&w
,
dog
,
hand
Louise
Nice to see you again! Are you ok and back in Italy?
July 1st, 2020
