Previous
Next
Friendship by angelikavr
Photo 399

Friendship

Back in Italy since 10 days, all good!
July 1. a good date to start up again, it will be a big challenge to get back into the routine!
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Angelika van Rooyen

@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise
Nice to see you again! Are you ok and back in Italy?
July 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise