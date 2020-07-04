Previous
Mosquito Repellant by angelikavr
Photo 402

Mosquito Repellant

A very dear friend brought this little plant for me, it made me lough, with its sign on the stick. I straight away planted it and placed it next to my favourite chair. I hope it works!
Its a lemon scented Geranium
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Angelika van Rooyen

@angelikavr
Dustyloup ace
Ooh, hope it works, maybe a little small for the effect?!
July 4th, 2020  
