Photo 402
Mosquito Repellant
A very dear friend brought this little plant for me, it made me lough, with its sign on the stick. I straight away planted it and placed it next to my favourite chair. I hope it works!
Its a lemon scented Geranium
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Angelika van Rooyen
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
402
photos
106
followers
68
following
Dustyloup
ace
Ooh, hope it works, maybe a little small for the effect?!
July 4th, 2020
