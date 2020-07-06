Sign up
Photo 404
Row of lanterns
My little solar powered lanterns in the late afternoon sun.
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
1
1
Angelika van Rooyen
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
404
photos
107
followers
68
following
110% complete
View this month »
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
6th July 2020 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
shadows
,
contrast
,
lanterns
Joyce W.
ace
Nicely composed!
July 6th, 2020
