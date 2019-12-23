Sign up
40 / 365
Panettone
Christmas in Italy without a Panettone, would be a proper Christmas
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
323
photos
78
followers
65
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
20th December 2019 5:57pm
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Love it, I will never have Christmas without it! I used to bake my own when it was not available in Japan 😊
December 23rd, 2019
