Previous
Next
ICM and double exposure by angelikavr
43 / 365

ICM and double exposure

After the encouragement I got yesterday for my first attempt in double exposer, I had another go this afternoon. Its real fun creating something different!
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Angelika van Rooyen

ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
What an eye you have! A great abstract!
December 30th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise