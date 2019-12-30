Sign up
ICM and double exposure
After the encouragement I got yesterday for my first attempt in double exposer, I had another go this afternoon. Its real fun creating something different!
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as "my" project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
333
photos
80
followers
66
following
Tags
exposure
,
double
,
icm
Taffy
ace
What an eye you have! A great abstract!
December 30th, 2019
