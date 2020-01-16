Previous
Next
Love by angelikavr
49 / 365

Love

If I don’t understand you, please understand me.
If I make you angry, forgive me.
When I tell you I LOVE YOU, believe me❤️

16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Angelika van Rooyen

ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise