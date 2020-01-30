Sign up
52 / 365
Waiting for summer to come
The Aloe plant looks a little sad, it doesn’t like the cold and it wants a bigger pot to spread out. I liked the strong contrast of light and dark.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as "my" project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
373
photos
99
followers
72
following
View this month »
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
315
316
317
318
319
320
52
321
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
X-T3
Taken
30th January 2020 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
plant
,
stone
,
aloe
,
wall
Diana
ace
Wonderful light and textures.
January 30th, 2020
