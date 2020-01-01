Welcoming the New Year

Wish everyone a peaceful 2020



Not posted for several months for various reasons and then decided to wait and start again in the New Year.



Reasons were visitors during September and October meant I was up and down the mountain like a yoyo.

Then unfortunately Eeyore the donkey become ill and died. Followed by one of Chicks breaking a leg which meant she had to be seperated from the rest.

Then we found out Skywalker has a seriously low immune system which we have to build up.

All of this takes up extra time. Photos taken but never got posted. I may post a few in another folder.