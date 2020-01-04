Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
358 / 365
I'm still here
Georgie enjoying the garden on a very sunny day.
He is street dog who moved in for a few days last April to recover from cuts he got during a fight. 9 months later he is still in the house.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane
ace
@angelunderwater
Moved from the UK to Turkey in November 2004. My life is now firmly here with 6 dogs (with a heavy heart, I had...
367
photos
14
followers
25
following
98% complete
View this month »
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 My Life
Camera
SM-N950F
Taken
4th January 2020 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
dog
,
home
,
peaceful
,
turkey
,
countryside
,
staying
,
street dog
,
georgie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close