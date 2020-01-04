Previous
I'm still here by angelunderwater
358 / 365

I'm still here

Georgie enjoying the garden on a very sunny day.
He is street dog who moved in for a few days last April to recover from cuts he got during a fight. 9 months later he is still in the house.
