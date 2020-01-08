Previous
What a difference a day makes by angelunderwater
362 / 365

What a difference a day makes

After 2 very bad days, we had a lovely day ending with a golden sunset.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Jane

ace
@angelunderwater
Moved from the UK to Turkey in November 2004.
