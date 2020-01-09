Previous
Work in Progress by angelunderwater
363 / 365

Work in Progress

13 Granny Squares completed with only another 60 or so to go. With luck it will turn into a long cardigan.
Interesting point - the boarder is black but has turned blue in the photo. Who says the camera never lies????
