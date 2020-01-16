Previous
On the Coals by angelunderwater
Photo 370

On the Coals

Fresh picked wild mushrooms on an open fire. Not my favourite way to cook them but when Husband wants to make fire, who am I to stop him.
16th January 2020

Jane

@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel.
