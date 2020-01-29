Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 383
Feeling Better
Perky feeling a bit better after his fight and went out into the garden for a bit. He is still subdued but the bites don't look infected. We are a bit worried out one eye so we may need a trip down to the Vet's if the drops don't work.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
Jane
ace
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
392
photos
15
followers
26
following
104% complete
View this month »
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 My Life
Camera
SM-N950F
Taken
29th January 2020 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
dog
,
rural
,
garden
,
turkey
,
countryside
,
perky
,
street dog
,
getting better
