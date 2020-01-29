Previous
Next
Feeling Better by angelunderwater
Photo 383

Feeling Better

Perky feeling a bit better after his fight and went out into the garden for a bit. He is still subdued but the bites don't look infected. We are a bit worried out one eye so we may need a trip down to the Vet's if the drops don't work.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Jane

ace
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise