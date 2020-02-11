Previous
Not going out by angelunderwater
Photo 396

Not going out

A cold and wet miserable day wnd no one wanted to go out.
Prenses and Yağmur napping together.
11th February 2020

Jane

@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
