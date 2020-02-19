Previous
A Thank You by angelunderwater
A Thank You

Was asked by a friend to go to her daughter's school and talk to students in english and answer their questions. Turned out to be more students then I was expecting but we had fun. The flowers and plaque were a thank from the students.
19th February 2020

Jane

ace
@angelunderwater
