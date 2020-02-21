Previous
Next
Getting it together by angelunderwater
Photo 406

Getting it together

Started to join the granny squares together. Cardigan here I come.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Jane

ace
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Penelope Ann
Love the dark border
February 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise