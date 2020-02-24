Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 409
Taking a break
Had an evening off from the crochet and practiced some knitting. Trying some lace knitting.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane
ace
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
418
photos
14
followers
24
following
112% complete
View this month »
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 My Life
Camera
SM-N950F
Taken
24th February 2020 9:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
knitting
,
yarn
,
practice
,
needles
,
homemade
,
lace
,
wool
,
turkey
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close