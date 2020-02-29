Sign up
Photo 414
When it rains
I know it has been raining hard all day but I didnt think we needed a wetsuit.
Husband has been asked to get a bike out of a local river so needed to check his dive equipment after the winter break.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
Jane
ace
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
