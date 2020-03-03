Previous
What's yours is mine! by angelunderwater
Photo 417

What's yours is mine!

Even our street dogs are stealing our chairs.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Jane

@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
