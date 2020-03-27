Sign up
Photo 440
Present from the dogs
The dogs managed to break 2 of my iris buds while playing. Still plenty in the garden about to burst into flower
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Jane
ace
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel.
Tags
life
,
flower
,
iris
,
bud
,
rural
,
garden
,
gift
,
present
,
turkey
