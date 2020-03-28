Previous
Next
We don't want another dog!!!! by angelunderwater
Photo 441

We don't want another dog!!!!

Meet Mr 'we are not having another dog' and Junior.
Mustafa blames me for all the animals but he was the one who wants to keep one of the puppies. So Junior (name chosen by Mustafa) has joined the family
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Jane

ace
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise