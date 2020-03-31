Previous
Next
A day of firsts by angelunderwater
Photo 444

A day of firsts

Big day for Junior. First trip in the car, first time down the mountain, first time to town and first time at the Vet's.
As you can see he was unfazed and enjoyed exploding the clinic.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Jane

ace
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise