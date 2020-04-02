Sign up
Photo 446
Failed
Puppy photo shoot had a few problems when they just want to play.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Jane
ace
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
455
photos
14
followers
24
following
122% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 My Life
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
dog
,
outside
,
play
,
garden
,
energy
,
puppies
,
turkey
Jacqueline
ace
They can move a lot when you want to take a shot.......I know my cats do :)
April 2nd, 2020
Wendy
ace
Lots of cute bums here!
April 2nd, 2020
