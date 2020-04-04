Sign up
Photo 448
Finished
My cardigan turned into a vest and longer then pattern. I now have some extra squares and an thinking maybe use them for pockets
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Jane
ace
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
Tags
life
,
craft
,
homemade
,
crochet
,
handmade
,
turkey.
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely result Jane, now a selfie with you wearing it ;)
April 4th, 2020
