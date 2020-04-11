Previous
Breaking curfew by angelunderwater
Photo 454

Breaking curfew

Turkey is in a 48 hour curfew over this weekend but an unexpeced visitor walked up our drive.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Jane

@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
