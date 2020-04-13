Previous
Saying Goodbye by angelunderwater
Photo 457

Saying Goodbye

Junior giving his sister a goodbye bite. She is the last puppy to go. All of them to homes with garden/land.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Jane

ace
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
