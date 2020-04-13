Sign up
Photo 457
Saying Goodbye
Junior giving his sister a goodbye bite. She is the last puppy to go. All of them to homes with garden/land.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Jane
ace
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel.
Views
1
Album
365 My Life
Tags
life
,
cute
,
play
,
puppies
,
goodbye
,
turkey
,
street dogs
