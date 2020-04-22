Previous
Next
No more babies by angelunderwater
Photo 464

No more babies

We got the mother dog spayed so no more puppies. In a few days she will go back on the street but always welcome to come for food and a safe bed.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Jane

ace
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise