One step forward by angelunderwater
Photo 476

One step forward

Our little street dog come in and spent a couple of hours in the kitchen. She is a very nervous dog and it doesn't take much to scare her.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Jane

2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel.
