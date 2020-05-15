Previous
Next
Ramadan Box by angelunderwater
Photo 479

Ramadan Box

Every Ramadan the councils handout these food boxes to the retired and poor in the community.
Also people make up similar boxes to give to others.
The boxes contain the basics such as tea, flour, sugar and pasta.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Jane

ace
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
131% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise