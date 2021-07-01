Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 490
I think its hot out
1 July 2021 6.30 pm
Understandable that the dogs are sleeping inside
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
490
photos
8
followers
22
following
134% complete
View this month »
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
490
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365 My Life
Camera
SM-N985F
Taken
1st July 2021 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
mountain
,
hot
,
summer
,
evening
,
turkey
,
mediterranean
,
taurus mountains
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close