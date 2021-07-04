Baba

Sorry long post.

Photos

Bottom left: after surgery

Middle: not happy on being left at the Vet's.

Bottom right: happy at coming home

Top: today

This is Baba who really captures the last year.

Baba was a street dog we fed although he had started to come for strokes occasionally he still kept his distance.

So back at the beginning of 2021 Baba went on one of his walkabouts. Was a bit concerned as he disappeared for longer then normal. Then on 12th February he returned. Our joy turned to horror when we saw his back left right was gone. He just had a bit of thigh bone sticking out.

Needless to say he is now a house dog and loving it.

