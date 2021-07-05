Sign up
Photo 494
I can reach
Linda going for some leaves up high instead of walking to a tree covered in leaves.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
0
0
Jane
@angelunderwater
2020 Update A busy 2019. Still a house full of animals and more outside. The street dogs still use us as a free hotel. Moved...
494
photos
8
followers
22
following
135% complete
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
494
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 My Life
Camera
SM-N985F
Taken
5th July 2021 8:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
life
,
food
,
leaves
,
eating
,
rural
,
high
,
turkey
,
supper
,
goat
,
countryside
,
grazing
,
my life
