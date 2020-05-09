Sign up
Photo 758
Upcycling
These two have decided to upcycle an old record cabinet that belonged to my mom in the 1950s.
Apparently it’s going to be a gin cabinet very soon!
9th May 2020
9th May 20
Angie
@angiedanielle24
December 2017. I am so pleased that I have completed my first year on 365Project. I have enjoyed it immensely and love looking back at the...
paint
furniture
cabinet
Lou Ann
ace
Can’t wait to see the finished cabinet! The style is what we call mid-century, a lovely period for unique furnishings.
May 13th, 2020
