174 / 365
The simple dandelion - such an amazing seedhead seems to appear out of nowhere!
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Anita W
@anitaw
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Pam
ace
They are amazing! Beautiful shot. The lighting, and detail is so good!
May 9th, 2022
